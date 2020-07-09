Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 1,516 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 28.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,857,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,847,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 50.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,911,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,120,000 after buying an additional 5,679,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Unilever by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,084,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,096,000 after buying an additional 291,446 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Unilever by 80.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,596,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,491,000 after buying an additional 1,600,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Unilever by 128.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,266,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,357,000 after buying an additional 1,837,336 shares during the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

UN opened at $53.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.20. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $63.62.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

