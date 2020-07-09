Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases Shares of 3,331 CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,331 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,185,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $77,007,000 after acquiring an additional 136,905 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 65.0% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in CVS Health by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,615 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 45.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health stock opened at $63.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

