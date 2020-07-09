SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Increased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 41.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $404,942,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 66.7% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,387 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter valued at $169,106,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 61.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.56.

In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO stock opened at $53.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.58.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

