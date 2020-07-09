The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Enphase Energy worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 51,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, major shareholder Moreno Isidoro Quiroga sold 13,548,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $819,682,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 36,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $2,013,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,999,050 shares of company stock worth $940,471,946. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

ENPH opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.04. Enphase Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.76.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.31 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.56% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

