TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,350 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

