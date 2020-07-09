Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $734,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $675,692,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 79.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478,558 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 169.5% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,037 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 127.3% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,723,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 107.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,999,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,446 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS opened at $48.91 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,920.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MS shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

