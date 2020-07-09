Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 1,573 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,400,000 after buying an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 61,590 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 355,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International stock opened at $51.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.94. The firm has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

