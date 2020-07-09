TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 80.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,893 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,390,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 553.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,980,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,052 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,970,000. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 216,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

C stock opened at $50.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.86.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

