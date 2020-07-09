Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Position Trimmed by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 389,669 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Trupanion by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,795,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,767,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Trupanion by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after acquiring an additional 118,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Trupanion by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,054,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,964,000 after acquiring an additional 92,733 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $119,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $85,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,782.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,369. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRUP. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

TRUP opened at $43.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.42. Trupanion Inc has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -877.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $111.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trupanion Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

