Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires New Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.05% of Lakeland Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $43.23 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average is $42.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $49.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.41 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 32.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $359,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,257 shares in the company, valued at $45,151.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $92,183.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,476 shares of company stock worth $238,733. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lakeland Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

