Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 12,918 Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 840,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after purchasing an additional 518,844 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,237,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WLK. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Westlake Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Cfra raised Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Westlake Chemical from $69.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.41.

WLK stock opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.69. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $75.65.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

