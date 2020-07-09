Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys New Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,396,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 318.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 21.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $48.63 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. HDFC Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

