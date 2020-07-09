Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $488,000 Stock Position in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Descartes Systems Group were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Descartes Systems Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Descartes Systems Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DSGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $54.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.77 and a beta of 1.06. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

