Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 810.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 52.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $54.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever N.V. has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

