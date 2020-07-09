Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $96.00 to $115.00. The stock traded as high as $100.84 and last traded at $100.84, with a volume of 552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.35.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.69.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Gili Iohan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 13,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,282,249.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,773,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,748 shares of company stock worth $10,029,973. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,854,000 after buying an additional 21,874 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,034,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,137,000 after purchasing an additional 125,155 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,001,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,373,000 after purchasing an additional 548,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 93.70% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

