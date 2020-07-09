Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,038 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $55.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $227.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

