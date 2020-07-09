Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,437 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,519 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $17,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 49,936 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,729,000. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

