Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.24% of National HealthCare worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NHC. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $17,418,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 1,073.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 114,317 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $3,551,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 22,716 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,092,000.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National HealthCare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

National HealthCare stock opened at $60.39 on Thursday. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.88 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $256.12 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

