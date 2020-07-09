Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,359 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,093 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.37% of Model N worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 6.7% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Model N by 3.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Model N by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Model N in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Model N by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Model N news, Director Melissa B. Fisher sold 10,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $350,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,691.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,611 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $345,388.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,919 shares of company stock worth $1,258,863. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Model N in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Model N from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

NYSE MODN opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Model N Inc has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $39.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Model N had a negative return on equity of 19.69% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Model N Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

