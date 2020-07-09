Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,506 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,629 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of First Solar worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $95,147,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,045 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,793,000 after buying an additional 816,445 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in First Solar by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,952,452 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,586,000 after buying an additional 350,483 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in First Solar by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 550,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $9,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

FSLR opened at $53.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $69.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. First Solar had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. First Solar’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $379,219.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,802.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $428,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,654 shares of company stock worth $1,466,458. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on First Solar from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra cut First Solar to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.71.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

