-$0.01 EPS Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Avid Technology reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $86.45 million for the quarter. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.50%.

AVID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Avid Technology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Avid Technology from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

In other news, Director Christian Asmar bought 16,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $113,524.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,207,485 shares of company stock worth $15,533,604 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 256,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 177,679 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 58,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $2,355,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 54,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $7.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.00 and a beta of 1.35. Avid Technology has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $10.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

