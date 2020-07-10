$0.01 EPS Expected for R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.04). R1 RCM posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $320.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.76 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 174.42% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

RCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of RCM opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -612.19, a P/E/G ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the first quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the first quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 72.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,030 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

