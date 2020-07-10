$0.05 EPS Expected for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is ($0.01). Xylem reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 93.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $3.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.43.

NYSE:XYL opened at $65.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $89.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 34.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

