-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). Perion Network posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 172.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.30 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Perion Network from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

PERI stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Perion Network by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.