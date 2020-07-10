-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). Perion Network posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 172.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.30 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Perion Network from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

PERI stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Perion Network by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

