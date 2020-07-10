$0.14 EPS Expected for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.33. KeyCorp reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In related news, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 106,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,564 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 77.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KeyCorp (KEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.