-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LAIX’s earnings. LAIX reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 108.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LAIX will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.30) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LAIX.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter.

LAIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LAIX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut LAIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAIX. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LAIX during the fourth quarter worth about $15,405,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of LAIX during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of LAIX by 3,243.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 970,095 shares during the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAIX stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. LAIX has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.24.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

