1,125 Shares in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 1,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 581.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Cfra boosted their target price on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.62.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $225.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $230.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total transaction of $1,050,890.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,381.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

