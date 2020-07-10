1,147 Shares in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Caci International during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caci International during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Caci International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Caci International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Caci International in the fourth quarter worth about $2,931,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

CACI stock opened at $202.95 on Friday. Caci International Inc has a one year low of $156.15 and a one year high of $288.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caci International Inc will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 5,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,397,437.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,365,954.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,108 shares of company stock worth $1,601,932. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CACI. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Caci International in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Caci International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Caci International from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Caci International from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Caci International from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

