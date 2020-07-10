1,568 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $272,827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 60.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,122,000 after purchasing an additional 832,260 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 403.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,233,000 after purchasing an additional 682,735 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,797,000 after buying an additional 487,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,814,000 after buying an additional 324,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of MCK stock opened at $140.89 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.28.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $548,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,934 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.67.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.