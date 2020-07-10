2,185 Shares in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 563.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,016 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the first quarter valued at $99,000. AXA lifted its position in Strategic Education by 9.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 64,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 47.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the 1st quarter valued at $1,719,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Shares of STRA opened at $156.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.77. Strategic Education Inc has a 52-week low of $108.90 and a 52-week high of $189.79.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.12. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STRA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

In other Strategic Education news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $273,091.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,512.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $862,368.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,664.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,577. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.