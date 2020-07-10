2,654 Shares in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 45.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 191,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,201,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,022,000 after buying an additional 225,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 296,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,451,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,950,000 after acquiring an additional 28,151 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $945,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $389,479.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,351.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,426 shares of company stock worth $5,300,943.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $89.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $93.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.88.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

