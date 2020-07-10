34,719 Shares in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 9.8% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

NYSE:GFI opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.39. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

