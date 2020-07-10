3,632 Shares in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,632 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,304,193 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $515,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,787 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,140,243 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $507,549,000 after buying an additional 123,742 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 14.8% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,944,349 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,585,000 after buying an additional 250,300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,612,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,481,000 after buying an additional 260,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,515,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after acquiring an additional 200,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

