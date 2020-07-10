6,307 Shares in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,145 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 30,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $1,688,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,036.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,355 shares of company stock worth $10,349,496 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTCT opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.92. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $59.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.81). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.42% and a negative net margin of 90.83%. The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTCT. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

