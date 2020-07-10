8,494 Shares in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,494 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,998,000 after buying an additional 109,860 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 414.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at about $1,344,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 32.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.27. Boise Cascade Co has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BCC shares. ValuEngine raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

