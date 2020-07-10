Aberdeen International (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.07. Aberdeen International shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 102,258 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Aberdeen International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AABVF)

Aberdeen International Inc operates as a resource investment company and merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It seeks to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources. The company invests in various mineral properties, including platinum/palladium and lithium/potash.

