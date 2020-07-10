Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Shares Gap Up to $0.42

Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $0.42. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 115,626 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 8.36.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Achieve Life Sciences stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) by 413.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.25% of Achieve Life Sciences worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

