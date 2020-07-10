Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $256.38

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $256.38 and traded as low as $230.50. Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at $245.00, with a volume of 289,474 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $527.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 6.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 242.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 256.38.

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the advanced wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded and OEM. The company offers natural and synthetic polymers for use in advanced wound care dressings under the ActivHeal brand; medical adhesives for closing and sealing tissue under the LiquiBand brand name; and sutures and haemostats for the medical device market under the RESORBA brand.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.