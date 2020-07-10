Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $76.89

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $76.89 and traded as high as $90.14. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at $90.07, with a volume of 641,949 shares traded.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$93.50 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$84.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$76.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion and a PE ratio of 51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$901.96 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.6599259 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Louise Grondin sold 23,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.47, for a total value of C$2,056,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,468,330.70. Also, Senior Officer R. Gregory Laing sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total value of C$920,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,157,416. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,578 shares of company stock valued at $5,758,424.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

