Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.92

Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.92 and traded as high as $3.09. Aimia shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 162,665 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Aimia from C$4.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aimia from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Aimia in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$3.00 target price on Aimia and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $294.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$29.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aimia Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

