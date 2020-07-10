Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,990,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 479,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 6.57% of Albemarle worth $396,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Albemarle by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.5% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $99.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.66.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Albemarle from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.23.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

