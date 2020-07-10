Altagas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Altagas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 91.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATGFF. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Altagas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Altagas to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Altagas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Altagas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Altagas in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. Altagas has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $17.36.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

