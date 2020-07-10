Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 13,290 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after buying an additional 199,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

AIMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $253,384.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $467,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIMC stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.47, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.79.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $434.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

