Amcor (ASX:AMC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.33

Amcor Limited (ASX:AMC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.33 and traded as high as $14.47. Amcor shares last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 4,343,936 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$14.33. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion and a PE ratio of 42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.22.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous Interim dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 211.94%.

About Amcor (ASX:AMC)

Amcor Limited provides packaging solutions in Western Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Amcor Rigid Plastics, Amcor Flexibles, and Other/Investments segments. The company manufactures rigid plastic containers for a range of beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications.

