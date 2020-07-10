Amedisys Inc Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) – SunTrust Banks increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amedisys in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the health services provider will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $200.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.14. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $120.15 and a 1-year high of $218.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $822,778,000 after purchasing an additional 113,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $186,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $161,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 672,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $90,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 23,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.32, for a total value of $4,108,974.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $136,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,409,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,081 shares of company stock valued at $6,939,248. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

