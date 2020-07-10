Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

NYSE AMP opened at $148.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $180.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.