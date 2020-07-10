AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.43

Shares of AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.43 and traded as low as $2.81. AmeriServ Financial shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 16,100 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASRV. ValuEngine raised AmeriServ Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered AmeriServ Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.90.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $12.58 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AmeriServ Financial stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 776,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.53% of AmeriServ Financial worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

About AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV)

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

