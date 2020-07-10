Analysts Anticipate Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) will post ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.56). Arvinas reported earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($1.88). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 171.74%. The business had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million.

ARVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

ARVN stock opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $98,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 88.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Arvinas by 1.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 9.9% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter worth $42,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arvinas (ARVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.