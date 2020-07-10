Analysts Anticipate Auryn Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AUG) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Auryn Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AUG) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Auryn Resources’ earnings. Auryn Resources posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Auryn Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Auryn Resources.

Auryn Resources (NASDAQ:AUG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auryn Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

NASDAQ AUG opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. Auryn Resources has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

