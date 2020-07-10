Analysts Anticipate Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) to post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNG opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $69.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.66.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

